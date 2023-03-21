Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

