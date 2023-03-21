CFO4Life L.P. Invests $128,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.3 %
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
