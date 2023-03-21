Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 8th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

