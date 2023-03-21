Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a market cap of $294.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

