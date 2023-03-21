CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.