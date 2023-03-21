CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $462,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $816.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $821.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $798.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

