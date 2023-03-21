CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $740,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $483,831,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $204,809,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

American Tower stock opened at $201.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

