CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,728 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

