China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.3 %

CYD opened at $7.00 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

