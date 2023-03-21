China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.3 %
CYD opened at $7.00 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.