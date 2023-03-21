Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,901 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,901 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

WMT stock opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

