Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 616 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,045.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $411.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

