Coerente Capital Management Has $24.94 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coerente Capital Management increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 5.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.62 and its 200 day moving average is $175.95.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

