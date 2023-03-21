Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

