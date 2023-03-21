Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

