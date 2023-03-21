Corundum Group Inc. Buys 110 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in PepsiCo by 423.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

