Corundum Group Inc. Buys 254 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 195,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.68.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.