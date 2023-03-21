Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.