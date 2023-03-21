Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 143,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 95,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

