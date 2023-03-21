Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

