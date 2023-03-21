Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Huber Research cut shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
In other Criteo news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,488 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CRTO stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. Criteo has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.
