Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $165.82 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day moving average is $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

