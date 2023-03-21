Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Clorox by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

