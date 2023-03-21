Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.