Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.