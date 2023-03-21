Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognex by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Further Reading

