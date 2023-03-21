Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,737,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after purchasing an additional 283,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

