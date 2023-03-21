Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of EMN opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.12. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

