Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,584,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

ATO opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.