Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes $614,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.