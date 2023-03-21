Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $67.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $47.00 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.