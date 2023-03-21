DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 81,563 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,563 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

