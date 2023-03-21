DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,027 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $169.58 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.16.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.