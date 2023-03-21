DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

TFC stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

