DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $98.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.94.

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

