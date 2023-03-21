DNB Asset Management AS Sells 225 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.4 %

FISV opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

