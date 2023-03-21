DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

ED opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

