DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KKR opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Further Reading

