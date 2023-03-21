Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $210.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.95.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

