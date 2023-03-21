Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after acquiring an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $40,768,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

