eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in eBay were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

