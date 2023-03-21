Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Head-To-Head Review

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgio and Bread Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million 0.81 -$54.76 million ($0.50) -1.58 Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.34 $223.00 million $4.46 6.53

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 4 0 1 2.40 Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edgio and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Edgio presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 241.12%. Bread Financial has a consensus price target of $47.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.32%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Edgio has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -27.17% -16.61% -8.55% Bread Financial 5.13% 9.69% 0.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Edgio on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc. engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

