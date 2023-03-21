Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $583.89.

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $466.99 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

