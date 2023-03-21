Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

About Enbridge

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.