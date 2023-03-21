ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENGGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.93. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

