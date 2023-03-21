Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Entegris Stock Up 1.4 %

ENTG opened at $82.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,121,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

