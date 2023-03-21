Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Liquidia Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

