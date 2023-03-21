Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of CEIX opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

