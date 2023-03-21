First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 195,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Home Depot by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

