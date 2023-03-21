First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.44 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,623 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

