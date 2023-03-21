First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.88 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

